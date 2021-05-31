Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 85 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Medtronic by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 510.7% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after buying an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,713,000 after buying an additional 245,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $126.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

