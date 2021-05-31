Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 2,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $226.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $114.81 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

