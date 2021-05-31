PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515,707 shares during the period. Burford Capital accounts for about 5.0% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.83% of Burford Capital worth $20,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Burford Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 450,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Burford Capital stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.00. 1,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Burford Capital Limited has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $13.55.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

