PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Sells 31,810 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,810 shares during the quarter. The Howard Hughes comprises approximately 1.9% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in The Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Howard Hughes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mad River Investors increased its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 47,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model purchased 4,300 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes stock traded up $2.09 on Monday, hitting $105.83. 173,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,226. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.21.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.