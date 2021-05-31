PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,008,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.12% of Atlantic Power at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Power by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT stock remained flat at $$3.02 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,704. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $271.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.45. Atlantic Power Co. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AT shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Atlantic Power to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

