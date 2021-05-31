PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up approximately 2.4% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.32.

IAC traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,556. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.91. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.