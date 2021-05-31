Permission Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $392,331.00 (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last week, Permission Coin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $10.59 million and $392,331.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

