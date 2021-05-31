Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $13.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bradesco Corretora cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.76.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2859 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 33,735,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $378,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949,564 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 52.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,577,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,919 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $98,507,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,218,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $114,758,000 after buying an additional 1,485,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,072,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $85,416,000 after buying an additional 712,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.