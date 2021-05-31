Phala Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.61 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $117.45 million and $17.61 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phala Network has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00083327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00019613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.95 or 0.01017584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.79 or 0.09507135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00091252 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.