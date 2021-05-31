PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Up 39.7% in May

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the April 29th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 409,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 214,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,231. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $86.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.12. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.43.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other PHX Minerals news, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,473 shares in the company, valued at $898,946. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,830,762 shares of company stock worth $3,804,652. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 33.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

