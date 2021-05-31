Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the lowest is $1.98. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 865.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $11.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $13.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.12 to $20.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.18.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $152.19 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

