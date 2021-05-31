Pitcairn Co. Acquires 2,297 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,756. The firm has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.09 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.53.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

