Pitcairn Co. Buys 505 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Square by 354.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Square by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.52. 6,779,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,801,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,545,583 shares of company stock valued at $359,677,401. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

