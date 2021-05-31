Pitcairn Co. Buys 505 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Square by 354.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Square by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:SQ traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.52. 6,779,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,801,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.77.
In other Square news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,545,583 shares of company stock valued at $359,677,401. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
