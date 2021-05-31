Pitcairn Co. Buys 9,348 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $17,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 27,945.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,219. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

