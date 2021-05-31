Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,762 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADSK traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $285.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.04. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.34 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 232.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

