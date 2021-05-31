Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will report sales of $120.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.00 million and the highest is $142.49 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $40.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $533.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.80 million to $563.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $742.46 million, with estimates ranging from $689.40 million to $791.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.64.

NYSE PLNT opened at $78.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day moving average of $78.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.05, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $90.34.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,870 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,836,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,294,000 after purchasing an additional 352,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,619,000 after purchasing an additional 316,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,999 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

