pNetwork 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.60 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $30.57 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

pNetwork Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 77,055,998 coins and its circulating supply is 31,649,301 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

