POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. POSCO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Get POSCO alerts:

NYSE PKX opened at $80.11 on Thursday. POSCO has a 1-year low of $35.78 and a 1-year high of $92.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in POSCO in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in POSCO in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in POSCO by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in POSCO by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in POSCO in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.