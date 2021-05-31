Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.730-0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

APTS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.81. 258,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

