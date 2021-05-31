Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 186,781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Manhattan Associates worth $67,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $135.98 on Monday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 99.99 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

