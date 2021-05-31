Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 753,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,223 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $65,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $85.73 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.45. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

