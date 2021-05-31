Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 275,782 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Essential Utilities worth $62,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,021,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,307,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,121,000 after acquiring an additional 84,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,433,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,775,000 after acquiring an additional 81,810 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

