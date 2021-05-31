Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 448,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395,912 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $68,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTB opened at $160.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.78. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

