Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,268,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 93,814 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $59,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Rexnord in the first quarter worth $223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rexnord by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,579,000 after acquiring an additional 479,488 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Rexnord by 58.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 33,779 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Rexnord in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Rexnord by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $257,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,062 shares of company stock worth $7,401,505. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXN opened at $49.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.34.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

