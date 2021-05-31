Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 507.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $55,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $194.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.80 and a 12 month high of $252.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.24.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

