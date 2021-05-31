Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,386 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,386 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Ameriprise Financial worth $57,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $259.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -590.53 and a beta of 1.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.88 and a 12 month high of $269.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

