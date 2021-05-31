ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €28.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.84 ($22.17).

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €18.45 ($21.70) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a twelve month high of €18.84 ($22.16).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

