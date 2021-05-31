Proton (XPR) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, Proton has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $37.54 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00083327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00019613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.95 or 0.01017584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.79 or 0.09507135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00091252 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,193,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

