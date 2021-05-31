Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Short Interest Up 38.0% in May

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the April 29th total of 746,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 478,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NEW traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,965. The stock has a market cap of $168.80 million, a P/E ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Puxin has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.09 million during the quarter. Puxin had a net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Puxin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puxin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Puxin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Puxin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Puxin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Puxin

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

