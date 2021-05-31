PYA Waltman Capital LLC Purchases 7,064 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the quarter. Ventas accounts for about 2.2% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $55.45. 1,662,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,489. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,516. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

