Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Boosted by Analyst

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) – Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Camping World in a report issued on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CWH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

Shares of CWH stock opened at $44.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52. Camping World has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 566.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Camping World by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $172,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,635 shares of company stock valued at $300,333 and sold 963,288 shares valued at $43,612,308. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

