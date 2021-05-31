Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ FY2023 earnings at $10.42 EPS.

BURL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.90.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $323.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $168.46 and a 12-month high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

