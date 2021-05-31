Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Cut by Analyst

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.78). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TVTX. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $917.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.15. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $33.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,297,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,829,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,603,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,733,000.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

