Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Issued By Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

ELF opened at $28.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $632,597.40. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,731.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,742,153 in the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

