QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.45% of QCR worth $27,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of QCRH opened at $47.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

