QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM opened at $134.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

