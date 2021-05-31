Quantis Network (QUAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,054.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantis Network has a market cap of $15,004.77 and approximately $1,054.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00061580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.67 or 0.00306664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00192189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.22 or 0.00986855 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00033741 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

