Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Quantum in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $428.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.22. Quantum has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quantum news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

