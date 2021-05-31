Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $735.04 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.

Shares of RXT traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $20.18. 1,144,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,189. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of -14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.95.

In other Rackspace Technology news, COO Subroto Mukerji purchased 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,231.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,818.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amar Maletira purchased 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,347,020.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

