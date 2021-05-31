Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 939 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cintas by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cintas by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after acquiring an additional 207,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cintas by 2,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 154,436 shares during the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

CTAS opened at $353.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $243.09 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.32 and a 200 day moving average of $346.42.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

