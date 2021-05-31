Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 188,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Eastern Bankshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $22.40 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 37.97.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

