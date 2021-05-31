Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.57.

ZBRA stock opened at $497.05 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $244.32 and a 1 year high of $518.66. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $493.62 and a 200 day moving average of $438.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total value of $2,503,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,133.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total transaction of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,250 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,763. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

