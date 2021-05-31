Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.030-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $500 million-$506 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $493.43 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.020-0.030 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Rapid7 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.10.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.65. The stock had a trading volume of 282,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,072. Rapid7 has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average is $81.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $443,562.03. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.