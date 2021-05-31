Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Up 47.1% in May

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the April 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, Director Paul John Schlauch sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $103,497.93. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OTCMKTS:REEMF opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $219.18 million, a P/E ratio of -52.50 and a beta of -0.67. Rare Element Resources has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $4.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

