Rational Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,500 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $160.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.92. The firm has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $160.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.