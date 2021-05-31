Rational Advisors LLC Buys 151 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 479.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,690 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,427 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,111,000 after purchasing an additional 185,949 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,506 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 39,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $71.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.