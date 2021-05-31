Rational Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,362 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,362 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

