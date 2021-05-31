Rational Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 975.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,335,000 after acquiring an additional 80,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LAZ. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

LAZ stock opened at $47.18 on Monday. Lazard Ltd has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

