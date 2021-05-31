Rational Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in FOX by 165.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

FOXA stock opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

