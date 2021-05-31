Rational Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.08.

Shares of AVY opened at $220.53 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $226.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

